iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Longtime donor marks 1,000th blood donation, urges others to roll up their sleeves


image.jpg

Héma-Québec hopes one of its biggest donors will help motivate you to roll up your sleeve.

Yves Gosselin started giving blood when he was 18 and has reached a rare milestone: 1,000 donations.

"I can't tell you how happy it makes me to know I'm helping save accident patients and others who need blood transfusions," he said.

Héma-Québec needs more blood donations because of the greater need for hospitals during the summer holiday period.

The agency announced must collect 500 additional weekly donations over the next few weeks. The needs concern all blood groups, particularly group O Rh positive and Rh negative.

"Some of the donors come every week, but of course, they're on vacation with their families and so on," said Michel Grenier, an operations supervisor of the province's blood agency.

"But we need donations because our inventory, to give back to the hospitals and the people, the inventory goes down when it's construction holiday."

Héma-Québec reminds donors that making an appointment is the best way to plan a blood donation, but it is also flexible for donors who do not make an appointment.

Emilie Courval is a nurse clinician and student who gives blood regularly.

"It's easy," she says. "You might not see the person whose life you're saving with your donation, but I do, and it makes a world of difference for them."

Gosselin hopes his donations motivate others.

"There is no medicine like what's coursing through my veins." 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*