Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau resigning, calls on colleagues to 'put away the anger'

Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons.

The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues, before telling the full Liberal caucus.

Speaking in the chamber for the final time, Garneau said it has been an honour to serve the country. He has been a member of Parliament for more than 14 years, including seven years in government.

“I consider myself to have been extraordinarily privileged to have worked in the Parliament of Canada, to have served my fellow citizens, Montreal residents, Quebecers and Canadians as best I could,” he said.

Garneau said he promised his family last fall that he would leave politics after tabling the final report from a committee he chaired, on medical assistance in dying. That report, which Garneau called a task of great importance to him, was tabled in mid-February.

“Nothing is perfect but I like to think that I always did my best to make it better and although my gaze will remain on the future, as it always has, I hope that you the young people of this country, will fashion that future and protect our democracy,” Garneau said.

On Parliament Hill, Garneau’s colleagues spoke of Garneau as an inspiration and a politician with great integrity.

Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos called the news a “shock,” while Industry Minister Francois Philippe Champagne described Garneau as a man of integrity who always followed his convictions and was always available.

“He’s an inspiring figure for those of us who came in 2015. He is a man who inspires respect and he is a man who inspires achievement,” Champagne said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, who described Garneau as a friend, called him “a really good man,” while reflecting on his life of service.

“When thinking about Marc Garneau, we think about a man who has always served Canadians. Not only is he a great Canadian, but he was one of the first to inspire us by going to space, but also taking risks.”

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault said he's known and admired Garneau long before he entered politics.

"He has a long and accomplished career of public service for Canada and Canadians, and I'll be eternally grateful for everything he's done for all of us," Guilbeault said.

Garneau was selected as an astronaut in 1983, after serving in the navy. In 1984, he became the first Canadian astronaut to fly in space on Shuttle Mission 41-G.

In 2008, he was elected a member of Parliament, later taking on positions in cabinet including as transport minister in 2015 and then minister of foreign affairs. He was shuffled out that role, and out of Trudeau’s cabinet following the 2021 federal election.

The former Liberal leadership contender currently represents Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, Que.

In his farewell remarks, Garneau said Wednesday’s speech would be his “final speech” in the House of Commons.

“My challenge to you is to find your better angels, and to put away the anger and false indignation. Criticize by all means, but do it with respect and maybe even wit. Make Canadians proud of this House and the people in it,” he told his colleagues.

Following his farewell speech, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs from other parties rose to wish him well and shake his hand.

With files from CTV News’ Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello