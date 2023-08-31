Longtime NDG hotspot Momesso Restaurant is up for sale

Known for satisfying classics like Italian subs and ooey-gooey double-cheese poutine – often consumed while regulars watched a hockey game, Momesso Restaurant in NDG is on the lookout for a new owner.

The local landmark, officially named Momesso Caffe Sportivo, is located down a few steps in a building at 5562 Upper Lachine Road, an area known as NDG's Little Italy.

It's listed for $119,000 before taxes. The price includes all the equipment and furniture now installed in the still operational restaurant, according to real estate broker Mark Orsini. He said that makes for a smooth transition for anyone who wants to step in and take over.





The family of former Canadiens player Sergio Momesso grew the business over the years turning it into a full-fledged restaurant.

"Momesso restaurant remains a small family-run business and as such, we treat and greet our clientele like our very own family," the website reads.



