Longtime NDG hotspot Momesso Restaurant is up for sale


A favorite spot since 1978, Momesso Restaurant in NDG's Little Italy is up for sale. Photo: Andy Vathis (Mark Orsini, real estate broker)

Known for satisfying classics like Italian subs and ooey-gooey double-cheese poutine – often consumed while regulars watched a hockey game, Momesso Restaurant in NDG is on the lookout for a new owner.

The local landmark, officially named Momesso Caffe Sportivo, is located down a few steps in a building at 5562 Upper Lachine Road, an area known as NDG's Little Italy.

It's listed for $119,000 before taxes. The price includes all the equipment and furniture now installed in the still operational restaurant, according to real estate broker Mark Orsini. He said that makes for a smooth transition for anyone who wants to step in and take over.

The family of former Canadiens player Sergio Momesso grew the business over the years turning it into a full-fledged restaurant.

"Momesso restaurant remains a small family-run business and as such, we treat and greet our clientele like our very own family," the website reads.

