Longueuil cancels deer cull, citing threats; deer will be moved from park

A Quebec municipality that had planned to cull about 15 white-tailed deer in the coming days relented late Monday amid pressure on officials to relocate the animals.

Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent said in a statement late yesterday that the threat of people intervening or attempting to thwart the cull has forced the city to consider other options.

Parent's announcement came hours after an animal rescue group and a lawyer who champions animal rights urged the Montreal-area city to reconsider its plan to kill half the white-tailed deer in the park and donate the meat to a food bank.

The organization -- Sauvetage Animal Rescue -- along with well-known Montreal lawyer Anne-France Goldwater, had urged Parent to consider its own plan to relocate the animals to a sanctuary, free of charge.

Ultimately, the city relented, but Parent says the deer situation would need to be resolved quickly.

Officials have said the deer population is twice what the park can support and that they have exhausted options to deal with the problem.