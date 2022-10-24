Longueuil funds study on radicalization and hate speech

The City of Longueuil is donating $50,000 to an educational centre that develops expertise and training in religious fundamentalism, political ideologies and radicalization (CEFIR).

The funding for CEFIR at CÉGEP Édouard-Montpetit will allow for the introduction of tools to counter radicalization and raise community awareness about the issues.

The objective is to prevent radicalization and social polarization, as well as to ensure a better understanding of democracy and its institutions.

"The state of our social climate is of great concern to me," said Longueuil mayor Catherine Fournier, who recalled having spoken out several times in this regard during the pandemic as the MNA for Marie-Victorin in Quebec’s national assembly.

"With the rise of misinformation and hate speech, I continue to believe that it is essential to act preventatively, based on science and research, to limit the consequences of the phenomena," added the mayor, who is also responsible for democratic institutions on the city's executive committee.

HARNESSING FEELINGS OF VICTIMIZATION

Frédérick Nadeau, a researcher at CEFIR, is pleased with the city's openness on the issue.

According to him, radical speeches and extreme right-wing movements have grown more popular over the past few years. The sanitary measures imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic have left their mark.

"Many people felt victimized and lost confidence in institutions, in the media and science. And it is precisely this feeling of victimization that radical groups are banking on," explained Nadeau.

The election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the U.S. has led to an increase in the activities of extreme right-wing groups around the world, he added.

"Trump’s arrival normalized radical discourse and unleashed extremists who no longer hide," he said.

MULTI-FACETED PARTNERSHIP

The first phase of the project between the City of Longueuil and CEFIR has two components that will be carried out over the next year.

First, CEFIR will offer training sessions to elected officials and civil servants to inform and sensitize them on the prevention of social polarization and radicalization that can lead to violence.

Nadeau indicated that a steering committee will soon be set up with, among others, representatives from the CEFIR, the Cégep, the Bureau de développement social de la Ville de Longueuil, Longueuil police (SPAL) and other organizations from the territory.

"The consultations with a sampling of organizations will allow us to take into account the particular situations experienced by various cultural, sexual and linguistic communities, among others," the researcher explained.

Next, a report will be produced following a qualitative analysis of the data. Based on the results, the CEFIR will be able to propose training and accompaniment targeting the real needs of the various stakeholders in the community.

"Social network algorithms lock people into their beliefs. If you only look at stuff about conspiracies, Facebook will suggest links in that sense," he said.

This report by Le Courrier du Sud / The Local Journalism Initiative was first published in French on Oct. 24, 2022