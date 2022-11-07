iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Longueuil high school evacuated over threat; police operation underway


A file photo of a Longueuil police cruiser.

A police operation is underway at a high school in Longueuil, forcing a preventative evacuation.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say threats were sent to École secondaire Monseigneur-A.-M.-Parent on Grand-Allee in the Saint-Hubert area of the South Shore suburb.

"The evacuation is going smoothly and no incidents are reported. More information will follow," police said.

Une opération policière est en cours à l'école secondaire Mgr-A.-M.-Parent de Longueuil. Le SPAL procède à une évacuation préventive à la suite de menaces reçues. L'évacuation se déroule dans le calme et aucun incident n'est rapporté. Plus d’infos suivront. pic.twitter.com/LiZBWUbli8

— Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) November 7, 2022

Police are currently on school grounds to complete the evacuation. 

More details to come.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*