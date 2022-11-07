Longueuil high school evacuated over threat; police operation underway

A police operation is underway at a high school in Longueuil, forcing a preventative evacuation.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say threats were sent to École secondaire Monseigneur-A.-M.-Parent on Grand-Allee in the Saint-Hubert area of the South Shore suburb.

"The evacuation is going smoothly and no incidents are reported. More information will follow," police said.

Une opération policière est en cours à l'école secondaire Mgr-A.-M.-Parent de Longueuil. Le SPAL procède à une évacuation préventive à la suite de menaces reçues. L'évacuation se déroule dans le calme et aucun incident n'est rapporté. Plus d’infos suivront. pic.twitter.com/LiZBWUbli8

— Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) November 7, 2022

Police are currently on school grounds to complete the evacuation.

More details to come.