Longueuil man accused of sexual offences, police search for other victims

SPAL-Le présumé proxénète de 32 ans de Longueuil, Jérôme Gladu-Devette pourrait avoir fait plusieurs victimes

Longueuil police (SPAL) is searching for potential victims of a man accused of sexual offences.

Jérôme Gladu-Devette, 32, was arrested for alleged sexual offences against at least one victim following an investigation that started in January 2022.

He appeared at the Longueuil courthouse on Feb. 24 to face charges of pimping, advertising sexual services, extortion, distribution of intimate images, drug trafficking and more.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to confidentially contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7192.

