iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Longueuil man accused of sexually assaulting teen; police searching for more victims

Longueuil police is looking for potential victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager. (Longueuil police/HANDOUT)

Longueuil police (SPAL) is looking for potential victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Styve Chouinard, 30, was arrested on July 13.

He is accused of befriending a 13-year-old boy after convincing the teen's mother that he was 16.

He allegedly took advantage of the relationship to sexually assault the boy on multiple occasions between June 25 and July 8.

Chouinard appeared at the Longueuil courthouse on July 14 to face charges of sexual assault, sexual contact, incitement to sexual touching and breach of order (not being in the presence of a person under the age of 16).

Police say they have strong reason to believe Chouinard may have committed other illegal sexual acts in the Saint-Césaire and Longueuil areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 450-463-7211.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant une ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les info-lettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*