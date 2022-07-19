Longueuil man accused of sexually assaulting teen; police searching for more victims

Longueuil police (SPAL) is looking for potential victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Styve Chouinard, 30, was arrested on July 13.

He is accused of befriending a 13-year-old boy after convincing the teen's mother that he was 16.

He allegedly took advantage of the relationship to sexually assault the boy on multiple occasions between June 25 and July 8.

Chouinard appeared at the Longueuil courthouse on July 14 to face charges of sexual assault, sexual contact, incitement to sexual touching and breach of order (not being in the presence of a person under the age of 16).

Police say they have strong reason to believe Chouinard may have committed other illegal sexual acts in the Saint-Césaire and Longueuil areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 450-463-7211.