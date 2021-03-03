iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Longueuil police arrest man wanted in sex crimes case involving minor

Thierry Karsenti (Longueuil police handout)

Longueuil police have arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a sex crimes investigation involving a minor and say there could be more potential victims.

Police arrested Thierry Karsenti of Brossard on Feb. 23 after a formal complaint was filed in 2019 following an alleged 2015 incident involving an 11-year-old child. Karsenti, who also goes by the name “Thomas,” was the subject of a warrant for alleged sexual offences in Brossard between 2015 and 2017, according to police. 

Karsenti faces a charge of sexual contact with a person under the age of 16. 

Investigators are concerned there might be other alleged victims and are asking anyone with information about the case to call police at 450-463-7211 or 911.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error