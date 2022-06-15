iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Longueuil police arrest man, woman in violent death of 54-year-old woman in January

Longueuil police says it has reason to believe that Manon Boisvert, whose body was found on Jan. 5, was not randomly targetted. (Courtesy: Longueuil police)

Longueuil police have made two arrests in connection with the violent killing of a woman last January.

Manon Boisvert, 54, was found dead with signs of violence on her body in a parked car in a commercial parking lot on Roland-Therrrien Boulevard on Jan. 5.

Police spokesperson Melanie Mercille said two suspects — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s — were arrested in Longueuil Wednesday afternoon following a "meticulous" five-month investigation. Officers handed the case over to the province's prosecution office, the DPCP, for review.

No charges have been laid.

Mercille said more information will be released Thursday on the investigation.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*