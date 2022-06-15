Longueuil police arrest man, woman in violent death of 54-year-old woman in January

Longueuil police have made two arrests in connection with the violent killing of a woman last January.

Manon Boisvert, 54, was found dead with signs of violence on her body in a parked car in a commercial parking lot on Roland-Therrrien Boulevard on Jan. 5.

Police spokesperson Melanie Mercille said two suspects — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s — were arrested in Longueuil Wednesday afternoon following a "meticulous" five-month investigation. Officers handed the case over to the province's prosecution office, the DPCP, for review.

No charges have been laid.

Mercille said more information will be released Thursday on the investigation.