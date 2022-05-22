iHeartRadio
Longueuil police ask for help finding missing 20-year-old

Longueuil police are asking for the public’s help to find 20-year-old Mikael Aygun Satilmis, who was last seen Sunday, May 22, at 2:15 p.m. at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital.

Police believe he may be in Montreal or heading to Toronto or British Columbia.

He has fair skin, stands at around 6’1” (1.91 metres), weighs around 189 lbs (86 kilograms), has dark hair, brown eyes, and speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, and black sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

