iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Longueuil police ask for help in locating 16-year-old boy missing since October

Longueuil police are asking for the publics help in finding Alex Mallet, a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Longueuil on Oct. 23.

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in finding Alex Mallet, a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Longueuil on Oct. 23 at around 2 p.m.. 

Mallet has white skin, stands 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 160 lbs and has short, pale brown hair. He has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Mallet speaks French and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a cap, black and red shoes and a black and beige bag. 

Police believe Mallet might be in Saint-Hyacinthe and they say they have reason to worry for his health and safety. 

Anyone with information on Mallet is being asked to call 911 immediately.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error