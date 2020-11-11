Longueuil police ask for help in locating 16-year-old boy missing since October

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in finding Alex Mallet, a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Longueuil on Oct. 23 at around 2 p.m..

Mallet has white skin, stands 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 160 lbs and has short, pale brown hair. He has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Mallet speaks French and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a cap, black and red shoes and a black and beige bag.

Police believe Mallet might be in Saint-Hyacinthe and they say they have reason to worry for his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Mallet is being asked to call 911 immediately.