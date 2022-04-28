iHeartRadio
Longueuil police ask for public help to find 53-year-old woman last seen Thursday

Longueuil police are asking for help to find Martine Cyr, last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Image source: SPAL)

Longueuil police are asking the public for help to find 53-year-old Martine Cyr, who was last seen on Thursday, April 21, at 7:30 a.m. in Boucherville, Que. 

Cyr stands at 5' (1.55 metres), weighs 114 lbs (52 kilograms), has fair skin, blond hair, brown eyes, and speaks French. 

She was last seen wearing a long black leather coat and jeans. Police say she typically gets around on foot or by public transport. 

Police fear for her safety. 

Anyone with information on Cyr's location should call 911. 

