Longueuil police ask for public's help to find 16-year-old not seen for one week

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Morade Bouhout, who was last seen leaving his residence on Monday, April 24, at 8:20 p.m.

Police say he could be in the Longueuil area, or near Cote-Vertu or Atwater Metro stations in Montreal.

Bouhout is 5'2" (1.6 metres), weighs 100 lbs (46 kilograms), has black hair, and dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Rudsak coat and grey jogging pants.

Anyone with information on Bouhout's location is asked to call 911.