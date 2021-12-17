Longueuil police chief renews contract for 8 more years

Longueuil police (SPAL) chief Fady Dagher's contract has been renewed for another eight years, Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier confirmed Thursday.

The decision was made in collaboration with the mayors of the other cities in the agglomeration: Pascale Mongrain of Saint-Lambert, Ludovic Grisé Farand of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Doreen Assaad of Brossard, and Jean Martel of Boucherville.

Fournier says the mayors of the agglomeration, of some 435,000 inhabitants, have full confidence in Dagher.

She says she has to give him credit for working, with his team, to change police culture, showing positive leadership and sharing innovative ideas.

Dagher was named chief of Longueuil police in February 2017.

He previously worked with Montreal police (SPVM) for 23 years, including four years as assistant director.

He holds a Master's degree in business administration from McGill University.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 17, 2021.