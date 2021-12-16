iHeartRadio
Longueuil police cracking down on drug trafficking network

Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL

Longueuil police (SPAL) is searching numerous locations Thursday morning as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking.

The raids are part of Projet Maquereau, which focuses on a drug ring called Run 132 that deals principally in cocaine and crack in the Longueuil area.

By 8 a.m., seven locations and two vehicles had been searched.

No arrests have been made.

Longueuil police notes during a raid of the same group on Nov. 18, two firearms and a large number of drugs were seized.

Anyone with information about Run 132 or any other purported criminal group is asked to confidentially call Info-Azimut at 450-646-8500. 

