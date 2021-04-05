iHeartRadio
Longueuil police investigate suspicious fire that started in trailer behind home

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in Longueuil (CTV Montreal / Billy Shields)

Longueuil police are looking into what investigators have termed a suspicious fire of a house at the corner of Despres and Marmier streets on the South Shore.

According to the Longueuil fire department, more than 30 firefighters were called in to battle a blaze at a home that appears to have started in a metal trailer in the backyard, from where it spread to the house’s roof. 

“I opened the door and I see a big orange light and I could see that the trailer was on fire,” said Michael Marier, a witness who lives across the street. 

Two people on the premises managed to get to safety.  The fire department transferred the investigation to police following a conversation with one of those people.

According to residents, the property had been a source of frustration with some neighbours because the people renting the property were working on cars on it and had left debris in the yard.

“They used it as a depot,” one resident told CTV News.

