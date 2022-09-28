Longueuil police investigating 2 suspicious fires

Longueuil police (SPAL) are investigating after two unoccupied homes were set on fire Tuesday night.

According to the force, the first blaze broke out just before 11 p.m. at a home on Marmier Street, near Curé-Poirier Boulevard.

Firefighters note the house was boarded up and did not have access to electricity.

The flames were quickly brought under control.

About an hour later, firefighters were called to extinguish flames at a house undergoing renovation on Maisonneuve Street, near Sainte-Hélène Street.

Police say they have reason to believe the fires were criminally set.