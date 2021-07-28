iHeartRadio
Longueuil police investigating 4 overnight fires in Boucherville

A flame is seen in this file image. (Pexels)

Longueuil police (SPAL) is investigating after four fires were deliberately set early Wednesday morning in Boucherville.

Officers say they were alerted to the multiple blazes, which they believe were ignited between 2:45 a.m. and 2:55 a.m.

The force says the suspect or suspects set fire to a garage door and garbage containers at 506 Louis-Hébert Street, 900 Hélène-Boullé Place, 163 Philippe-Musseaux Street, as well as at Parc Philippe-Musseaux.

Longueuil police notes three of the scenes remain protected while investigators and forensic technicians canvass the areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the anonymous Info-Azimut line at 450-646-8500. 

12

