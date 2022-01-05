Longueuil police investigating suspicious death after woman's body found in car in plaza parking lot

Police in Longueuil are investigating a suspicious death after a 54-year-old woman was found lifeless in a parked car outside a store Wednesday afternoon.

Police say “traces of violence” were found on the body of the woman, who was a local resident. She was found by a passerby shortly after 1 p.m. on Roland Therrien Boulevard in a plaza parking lot near the intersection of King-George Street.

A perimeter has been set up in the parking lot.

The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to immediately call 911.