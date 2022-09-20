iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man found and arrested after he allegedly exposed himself, masturbated in public park

Police on Montreal's South Shore are looking for a suspect alleged to have committed multiple lewd acts and exposed himself in a public park. SOURCE: SPAL

Longueuil police (SPAL) on Montreal's South Shore arrested a man suspected of committing lewd sexual acts and exposing himself to people in a public park.

"The suspect would have tried to attract the attention of victims on several occasions while masturbating or showing his genitals in the vicinity of the Parc de la Cité in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil," the SPAL said in a news release.

The SPAL sent photos of the man out on Tuesday afternoon and said he was arrested later in the day. 

He will be met by investigators and questioned.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*