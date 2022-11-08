Longueuil police looking for witnesses after man dies of stab wounds in hospital

Longueuil police are trying to get in touch with witnesses after a man was stabbed and later died Monday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was dropped off by a civilian at Charles LeMoyne Hospital in Longueuil Monday afternoon. He died due to his injuries later that evening.

Police say an autopsy was ordered for Nov. 8 – investigators hope it will reveal more about how the man was injured, as officers have yet to locate a crime scene, which may or may not be in their jurisdiction.

Police spent much of Monday looking for a location where the man could have been stabbed, and that investigation continued into Tuesday.

What they do know is that he arrived at the hospital in a black four-door 2011 Subaru Impreza. The driver, who police consider an important witness, met with police.

Anyone who has information on the incident can speak to police at (450) 463-7211.