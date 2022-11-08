iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Longueuil police looking for witnesses after man dies of stab wounds in hospital


Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)

Longueuil police are trying to get in touch with witnesses after a man was stabbed and later died Monday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was dropped off by a civilian at Charles LeMoyne Hospital in Longueuil Monday afternoon. He died due to his injuries later that evening.

Police say an autopsy was ordered for Nov. 8 – investigators hope it will reveal more about how the man was injured, as officers have yet to locate a crime scene, which may or may not be in their jurisdiction.

Police spent much of Monday looking for a location where the man could have been stabbed, and that investigation continued into Tuesday.

What they do know is that he arrived at the hospital in a black four-door 2011 Subaru Impreza. The driver, who police consider an important witness, met with police. 

Anyone who has information on the incident can speak to police at (450) 463-7211. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*