Longueuil police open homicide investigation after woman's body found in parked car in commercial parking lot

Longueuil police say a suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in a parked car in a commercial parking lot is now a homicide investigation.

A passerby found the body of the 54-year-old woman, a local resident, around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot on Roland Therrien Boulevard.

There were "traces of violence" on the woman, according to police, who confirmed the killing mark's the city's first homicide of the year. The victim's identity has not been released.

No suspects have been identified and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can make an anonymous report by calling 450-463-7211.