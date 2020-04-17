Longueuil police report COVID-19-related fraud complaints

Seven fraud complaints have been made thus far with the Longueuil police in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complaints include fake medical supply sites, fraudulent emergency service authorizations, requests for financial support from municipal departments and representatives, and loan offers to families in need amid the crisis.

Police are asking people to make sure organizations who approach them are registered, and that establishments they’re purchasing from really exist. They’re also asking people to be aware of suspiciously generous deals.

It’s hard to say how many people have been affected by these scams because some may have yet to come forward, the police said.

Scams can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.