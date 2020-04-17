iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Longueuil police report COVID-19-related fraud complaints

fraud

Seven fraud complaints have been made thus far with the Longueuil police in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complaints include fake medical supply sites, fraudulent emergency service authorizations, requests for financial support from municipal departments and representatives, and loan offers to families in need amid the crisis.

Police are asking people to make sure organizations who approach them are registered, and that establishments they’re purchasing from really exist. They’re also asking people to be aware of suspiciously generous deals. 

It’s hard to say how many people have been affected by these scams because some may have yet to come forward, the police said. 

Scams can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020. 

YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo Newstalk 1010

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
Typo or error
Typo or error