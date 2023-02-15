iHeartRadio
Longueuil police say alleged sexual predator may have had more minor victims


Longueuil police released this photo of Marc-Andre Landry, 34, who is accused of luring minors over social apps, such as Snapchat and Facebook Messenger. (Source: Longueuil police)

Longueuil police say a 34-year-old man who allegedly lured minors for sexual acts using social media apps such as Snapchat may have had more victims.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Marc-André Landry was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022 and was charged with two counts each of obtaining sexual services for a fee and luring. He was released with conditions, which include a ban on being in the presence of a minor and recreational use of the internet.

Longueuil police allege he targeted two minors on Facebook Messenger and other applications under the pseudonyms Ti-Marc Landry and Topgnreux.

They are now issuing a public appeal to anyone else who may have been a victim to contact investigators.

"The SPAL believes that it is very possible that the accused has committed illegal acts of a sexual nature towards other victims of minor age in [Longueuil] or elsewhere in Quebec," the police service said in the release.

Since multiple alleged victims were identified, provincial police deployed its Serial Crime Investigation Management Structure to work collaboratively with other police forces to track down alleged predators.

Anyone with information about the accused is asked to contact police confidentially by calling 450-463-7211.

