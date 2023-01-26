iHeartRadio
Longueuil police search for 16-year-old boy missing since Tuesday


Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old Loick Charlebois Bruce, who has been missing since Jan. 24, 2023. (SPAL)

Bruce was last seen on Jan. 24 around 7 p.m. in Longueuil's Saint-Hubrt area.

He made comments leading loved ones to fear for his safety, police say.

Bruce is white, 5'5" tall, and weighs 132 lbs. He has black hair and dark eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jogging pants with a white stripe.

Anyone with information on Bruce's whereabouts is asked to call 911.  

