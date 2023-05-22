iHeartRadio
Longueuil police search for man, 41, last seen on kayak in Bas-Saint-Laurent


Paul Alexander Banko, 41, was last seen exiting his kayak near the Notre-Dame-Du-Portage quay in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region on May 18, 2023. (SPAL)

Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating Paul Alexander Banko, a 41-year-old man missing since Thursday.

Banko was last seen on May 18 near the Notre-Dame-Du-Portage quay in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. He was reportedly leaving the shore aboard a turquoise, P&H-brand kayak (model Scorpio MV II).

He stands 5'10" tall and weighs around 180 lbs, with white skin, brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of an eye on his left bicep.

The SPAL scanned the St. Lawrence River shoreline but found no sign of Banko.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.  

Correction: A previous version of this story faslely stated Banko was last seen getting off his kayak. The report has been corrected. 

