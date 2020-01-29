Longueuil police search for missing teen last seen on south shore
Police are looking for 13-year-old Léonie Monteiro, who was last seen in Longueuil, on Montreal's south shore, on Tues., Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.
The teen is described as Caucasian, 1m54 in height and 49 kg in weight. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She speaks French and could be dressed in a black polo shirt with a brown and beige coat.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
Latest Audio
-
-
Montgomery: Mayor Plante is trying to silence a Whistleblower
NDG borough Mayor Montgomery joined Aaron in studio to fully explain the nature of her dispute with Projet Montreal and certain bureaucrats.
-
Art, scandal and the Barenaked Ladies?
Jamie Kastner is a documentary filmmaker and he got to the bottom of one of the biggest art scandals in history.