Longueuil police search for suspect after stabbing

Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL

A man who allegedly stabbed another person this week in the South Shore before fleeing is being sought by Longueuil police (SPAL).

The assault occurred on Monday at 4 p.m., during an altercation that took place in an establishment on Breton Street.

Police say the argument escalated, leading the suspect to allegedly stab the victim before leaving the scene in a white 2001 to 2004 Honda Civic SIR EP3 with black rims.

The suspect is believed to be a man of Middle Eastern descent in his 30s.

He is 5'9" tall, weighs 108kg and has brown hair.

At the time of the altercation, he had a dark beard.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact authorities or call 911 in case of emergency.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 25, 2021. 

