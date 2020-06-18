iHeartRadio
Longueuil police search for suspect following violent attack at a St-Hubert bar

A file photo of a Longueuil police cruiser.

Longueuil police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect who assaulted a victim and left them with permanent physical injuries.

Police say the incident – which they did not describe in detail – occurred on March 13 around 1:35 a.m. at a bar located on Grande-Allée St. in St-Hubert.

The suspect is white, speaks French and is likely in his 30s, police say. During the attack, he wore a hat with a rectangular logo on the front that was both pale and dark. It had writing on the left side as well as on the back. 

He also wore a beige coat with a white interior, dark Vans sneakers, and a dark, hooded sweater with writing on the chest. 

Anyone with information is being asked to share it (anonymously, if they’d like) by calling 450-463-7211.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020. 

