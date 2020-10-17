iHeartRadio
Longueuil police searching for 19-year-old man

By Nicole Proano

Longueuil Police are looking for a 19-year-old man. Alexandre Labranche was last seen on Oct. 16, 2020 around 2 p.m. in Longueuil. In a Facebook post Longueuil Police say they fear for Labranche's health and safety. Police suspect he could be in Montreal.

Alexandre Labranche is caucasian,  5'10 ′′ (1 m 78) and 68 kg (195 lb). He has red hair and brown eyes. His first language is French, and he was last seen wearing a black leather coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

