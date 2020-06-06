iHeartRadio
Longueuil police searching for a missing woman in her 50s

Longueuil Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Nathalie Trudeau, who was last seen Friday afternoon. SOURCE SPAL

Longueuil Police (SPAL) officers are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 51-year-old woman who may be in danger.

Longueuil resident Nathalie Trudeau was last seen Friday afternoon at her residence, and has not been heard from since.

Le @PoliceSPAL sollicite votre aide afin de retrouver Mme Nathalie Trudeau. Nous craignons pour sa sécurité. Toute personne apercevant celle-ci, est priée de contacter le 911 immédiatement.
Elle a été vue pour la dernière fois le vendredi 5 juin PM à sa résidence de #Longueuil. pic.twitter.com/fJxsNr51et

— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) June 6, 2020

Police fear for her safety and is asking anyone who sees Trudeau to contact Longueuil police or call 911.

Trudeau speaks French and is 5’5” with brown hair and blue eyes and weights around 115 pounds.

