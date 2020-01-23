Longueuil police searching for an alleged bank robber

Longueuil police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of robbing the Scotiabank at Mail Champlain in Brossard, on Montreal’s south shore.

Officers say on Jan. 21, the suspect walked into the branch and demanded the teller give him a sum of cash. He allegedly also told the cashier that he was armed.

The next day, police say the man returned to the bank to commit the same alleged crime.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-30s, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He is 1.83m (6 ft) in height, has a beard and speaks French.

Anyone with information is asked to call 450-463-7211.