Longueuil police searching for missing 49-year-old man

Longueuil Police (SPAL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating Martin Boyer, who was last seen Tuesday in Brossard. SOURCE: SPAL

Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating 49-year-old Martin Boyer, who is missing.

Boyer is 5'6" and weighs around 181 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks French and was last seen wearing navy blue pants and a navy blue sweater.

Disparition de Martin Boyer: Le Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) tente de localiser Martin Boyer, un homme âgé de 49 ans. Détails ici: https://t.co/ZBVNSy14Hq pic.twitter.com/3Cyo4Ognh3

— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) April 22, 2021

He was seen Tuesday in Brossard and is reportedly travelling in a grey 2020 Chevrolet Colorado with the license plate 222 DPM.

The truck has a grey trailer (license plate RM1339G) which reads: SERVICE DE PNEUS MOBILE BOYER.

Anyone who sees Boyer is asked to call 911 immediately.  

