Longueuil police searching for suspected bank robber

A man in his mid-twenties is suspected of bank robbery in Brossard.

Longueuil police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Toronto Dominion (TD) Bank in Brossard earlier this month.

According to police, the suspect is an Asian male of about 25 years old, with black hair and a slim build. In the bank's security footage, he is wearing a black hoodie with a GIVENCHY inscription and a black surgical mask.

Police say that on Oct. 4, around 5:50 p.m., the suspect gave the bank clerk a note demanding money and then fled the scene.

The bank is located at 8330 Taschereau Blvd.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the police by dialling 911.  

