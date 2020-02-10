Longueuil police searching for victims after retired teacher accused of sex assault

Longueuil police are looking for potential victims after a retired teacher was accused of alleged sexual assault.

Officers say Jean-Pierre Guertin, 60, was a teacher at Mortagne High School in Boucherville, on the south shore, from 1985 to 1987.

Police say he then worked at Gérard-Filion High School and Jacques-Rousseau High School, both in Longueuil, before retiring.

A formal complaint against Guertin was lodged last May related to suspected sexual offences against a teenage girl.

"He was in contact with several adolescent girls throughout his job as a teacher," Longueuil police stated. "Elements of the investigation suggest that the suspect could have engaged in problematic behaviour for several years."

The senior was arrested last Tuesday, but was released with several conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at confidential line (450) 463-7211.