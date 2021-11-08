Longueuil police searching for victims of running instructor accused of sex offences

Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking for the public's help to find potential victims of an alleged sex offender.

Alain Patry, 44, was arrested for charges related to sexual offences towards several underage victims.

He is a running and hiking instructor working primarily on the South Shore of Montreal.

Longueuil police states it has already spoken with three potential victims.

"It is possible that Patry may have committed illegal sexual acts with other victims," the force notes.

Patry is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse, following an investigation that began in early 2021.

Any potential victims, or anyone with information, is asked to confidentially contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.