Longueuil police seek additional victims after alleged pimp arrested


Erickson Angibeau, 31, a resident of Saint-Hubert, Que., has been charged with pimping, human trafficking and obstruction of justice, according to police. (Source: Longueuil police)

Longueuil police say they are looking for potential victims of an alleged pimp who was arrested last month on human trafficking charges.

Police in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, began an investigation in October 2021 after a victim over the age of 18 came forward with allegations of incidents that happened in the city and elsewhere in Canada between 2020 and 2021.

On Nov. 30, 2022, police arrested Erickson Angibeau, 31, a resident of Saint-Hubert, Que., who made a same-day court appearance to be charged with pimping, human trafficking and obstruction of justice.

Another individual, 42-year-old Joanne Gagné, was also arrested and charged with receiving material benefits and obstruction of justice.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information about the two accused to contact investigators at 450-463-7192.

