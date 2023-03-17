Longueuil police seek help finding suspect in attempted strangling

Longueuil police are seeking the public's help to find a man suspected of attempting to strangle someone.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Carle Infortuna, 36. Police say on Dec. 24, 2022, while being driven home, Infortuna allegedly attempted an armed assault, by trying to strangle a victim with his belt.

Infortuna is 5'9" (1.75 metres) tall and weighs 179 lbs. (81 kilograms).

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Infortuna may contact Longueuil police at any time by calling 911. All calls will be treated as confidential, police said.