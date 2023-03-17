iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Longueuil police seek help finding suspect in attempted strangling


Carl Infortuna is wanted by Longueuil police

Longueuil police are seeking the public's help to find a man suspected of attempting to strangle someone.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Carle Infortuna, 36. Police say on Dec. 24, 2022, while being driven home, Infortuna allegedly attempted an armed assault, by trying to strangle a victim with his belt.

Infortuna is 5'9" (1.75 metres) tall and weighs 179 lbs. (81 kilograms).

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Infortuna may contact Longueuil police at any time by calling 911. All calls will be treated as confidential, police said.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error