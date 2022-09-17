iHeartRadio
Longueuil police seek missing 13-year-old girl

Longueuil police are looking for Nina Rosa Alves Pereira, 13, who has been missing since Sept. 17, 2022. (CTV Montreal)

Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating 13-year-old Nina Rosa Alves Pereira.

She was last seen Saturday morning at her home on Nicolas Perrot Street in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore.

Alves Pereira is 5'1" and weighs about 91 lbs, with red hair, white skin and brown eyes. She could be wearing a black t-shirt over a pink sweatshirt and gray jogging pants. She spreaks French. 

She may be near the Boucherville youth centre or Mortagne High School, according to a SPAL press release.

Police say there's reason to fear for Alves Pereira's health and safety.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

