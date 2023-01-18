iHeartRadio
Longueuil police seek public's help in locating missing 37-year-old man


Maxime Riendeau was last seen on Jan. 2 in Longueuil, according to police. (Source: Longueuil police)

Longueuil police are seeking the public's help in locating a 37-year-old man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Maxime Riendeau was last seen on Jan. 2 at a friend's house on Marmier Street in Longueuil, according to police, who say they fear for his safety.

Riendeau is described as a caucasian man who is five feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 249 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

