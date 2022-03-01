iHeartRadio
Longueuil police seeking public's help to find missing 37-year-old woman

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find 37-year-old Christina Lamarche, who was last seen on Feb. 24, 2021. (Source: Longueuil police)

Police in Longueuil have released a photo of a woman who has been missing since Feb. 24 and are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Christina Lachance, 37, was last seen at the Charles-Le-Moyne Hospital on foot and may be using public transportation, police said in a news release. There are concerns for her safety.

She is described as being approximately five feet four inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with green eyes, dark hair, wearing a black coat and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 

