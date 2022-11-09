Longueuil stabbing victim identified; police still searching for answers

Longueuil police (SPAL) have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing earlier this week as Luc Domingue, 41.

He was known to police, according to a SPAL press release.

A civilian dropped Domingue off at the Charles-Lemoyne Hospital on Monday, where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Police are still attempting to locate the scene of the crime and gather more information on the stabbing.

The victim arrived at the hospital in a black four-door 2011 Subaru Impreza. The driver, who police consider an important witness, met with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the transport of the victim to the hospital is asked to contact the SPAL at 450-463-7211.