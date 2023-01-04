Longueuil woman seriously injured in suspected case of domestic violence

A South Shore woman was hospitalized Tuesday night with serious injuries police believed were caused by her spouse.

Longueuil police (SPAL) were called to an apartment building on Sacré-Coeur Street late Thursday. There, they discovered a woman in her 20s with severe injuries.

She was transported to hospital. Police say her life is not in danger.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested. SPAL officer Jean-Pierre Voutsinos confirmed the man is the victim's spouse.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

SUPPORT NETWORK

Victims of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources: