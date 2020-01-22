LOOK: Kirkland motorist injured by flying ice from tractor trailer on Highway 40

A Kirkland woman says she is lucky to have suffered only minor injuries after she and her car were hit by ice that flew off a tractor trailer on the highway last week.

"I guess I'm a little more nervous now driving," said Karen Cliffe.

Cliffe was heading west towards Rigaud on Highway 40 last Friday when a tractor trailer passed her on the left about seven cars ahead of her while she was in the middle lane.

"I looked up and then there was a huge piece of spiraling ice that came through the windshield, smashed the windshield. I don't know what else it did to the car, it hit other parts and then it smashed me in the face," said Cliffe in an interview with CJAD 800.

"It's just shocking - you're just driving, everything's fine, you're listening to music, everything good, and then boom!"

She said she was able to compose herself and pull over safely.

Cliffe said she emerged from hospital with cuts, bruises and a black eye.

"The glass was everywhere - in my ears, in my head, in my mouth," said Cliffe.

"It's pretty scary."

Cliffe said she still has a slight concussion and is putting some of her activities on hold, including her Salting for Seniors program where volunteers help seniors shovel and salt their front walks and driveways.

Cliffe made a plea on Facebook for all drivers to clear the snow off their vehicles.

The SQ told CJAD 800 it's a fine of over $100 otherwise plus possible criminal charges if you cause an accident.

"I feel very lucky not to have had worse injuries," said Cliffe.

"It could have been a lot worse. That's what I fear is, that this could end up worse for someone else."

Courtesy of Karen Cliffe