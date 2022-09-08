Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Quebec

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died Thursday at the age of 96.

Over her 70 years on the throne, she has visited Canada several times on royal tours, including stops in Quebec. The last time she visited la belle province was in 1992.

Here is a look back at the time she has visited the province during her reign.

October 1951

Before she was crowned at Queen, Princess Elizabeth visited Canada with the Duke of Edinburgh. She visited the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City for a state dinner.

October 1957

At age 31, the Queen visited Canada for a second time since her coronation. On her first visit as Queen, she made a stop in Hull, Que., just across the Ottawa River. She came to the National Capital Region at the time to open the first session of Canada's 23rd parliament.

June to August 1959

Queen Elizabeth II made an official tour across Canada where she observed the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

During the 45-day tour, she visited all provinces and territories.

October 1964

When she was 38, she visited Quebec City and Charlottetown to attend the commemoration of the meetings at Charlottetown and Quebec in 1864.

June 1967

Three years later, the Queen came to Montreal to visit Expo '67. She was also in Ottawa for official ceremonies related to Canada's centennial celebration.

July 1976

During a 13-day tour in Canada, Queen Elizabeth II was accompanied by Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward for the Summer Olympics in Montreal.

October 1987

In her first visit to Quebec City since 1964, the Queen visited during a 16-day tour in western and central Canada.

Her Majesty also visited other Quebec cities, including Sillery, Cap Tourmente, Rivière-du-Loup, and La Pocatière.

June to July 1992

The Queen made an official visit to Canada's capital city for the 125th anniversary of Confederation and to mark 40 years of the Accession. During her stay, she was invited to a reception in Hull, Que. hosted by former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney at the Canadian Museum of Civilization.

This visit marked the last time Queen Elizabeth II was in Quebec. She went on to visit other Canadian cities on five subsequent tours in Canada, with her last one in 2010.



