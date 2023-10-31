Looking for donation ideas? Food banks need the usual -- and have a few requests

The holidays are almost upon us, and as always, it's a popular time for the giving spirit to wake up and inspire people to start feeling charitable.

If you're thinking of donating to a food bank this year, organizations in Montreal say the usual non-perishables are always a winner.

However, they admit a little love and curation can do wonders for individuals and families in need.

"We are so grateful for whatever food items we receive," said Tammy Labrecque with HOPE. "The team is sensitive to the increase in the price of basic food items, so our only ask is to be mindful of the expiry date."

She adds that oftentimes, people will hesitate to make special requests, even if for allergies or other dietary restrictions.

"Over the 40 years that we have been in operation, we have always been fortunate enough to supplement when necessary, allowing us to purchase the specific food items they can eat to complete a hardy food basket for the family," said Labrecque. "Our families are humble and more often than not only mention these special requests when prompted."

The South Shore-based organization, predominantly comprised of volunteers, assists individuals and families in need by giving them food and financial guidance.

"We accept all food items with a reasonable shelf life and are well within their expiration dates to provide the best assistance to those who rely on us," said Labrecque. "We are responsible for distributing safe and nutritious food to those in need, and expired or soon-to-expire products may not always be suitable for consumption."

Labrecque says there's a reason why non-perishable items are the most popular options for food banks -- they are easy to store and have a long shelf life:

Canned vegetables (e.g. green beans, corn, carrots);

Canned fruits (e.g. peaches, pears, mixed fruit);

Canned soups (e.g. vegetable, chicken noodle, tomato);

Rice (white or brown);

Pasta (spaghetti, macaroni, etc.);

Canned protein (e.g. tuna, chicken, beans);

Peanut butter;

Cereal (whole grain, low sugar);

Oatmeal or instant oatmeal packets;

Canned or dried beans (e.g. black beans, kidney beans).

At the same time, some organizations say it never hurts to think a little bit outside the non-perishable box.

According to the Mile End Community Mission, which supports communities in the Mile-End neighbourhood of Montreal, some of the foods people ask for the most include:

Bread;

Sandwich meats;

Canned tuna or ham;

Ingredients that go together to make a complete meal, like spaghetti noodles and sauce;

Stews;

Shampoo and soap;

Toilet paper.

The Mission notes the easier it is for an individual or family to put a whole, nutritious meal together, the better.

"A lot of homeless people go to gas stations to use the microwave to heat food," said a representative from the Mission. "Also, someone has cooked on the burner of a coffee maker."

If you would like to donate, or if you are in need and would like to find a food bank near you, click here.