Loto-Quebec: Historic $68 million jackpot up for grabs this week


(File photo)

A lucky winner will take home $68 million on Wednesday, Loto-Québec's highest 6/49 jackpot ever.

"As all 29 white balls worth $1 million have been drawn in recent years, only the Golden Ball remains in the abacus, having reached its maximum value of $68 million and guaranteed to be won," a press release issued Sunday by Loto-Québec reads.

The previous record was set last Saturday with a jackpot of $66 million.

As with every Lotto 6/49 draw, the classic jackpot of $5 million is also on the table.

Draw results are available on Loto-Québec's online gaming site, lotoquebec.com.

