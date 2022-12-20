iHeartRadio
Loto-Quebec looking for 5 jackpot winners in Montreal


There are five Lotto Max winners who bought tickets in Montreal who have not claimed their prize. SOURCE: Loto-Quebec

Loto-Quebec wants Lotto Max players to check their Dec. 16 tickets to see if they are part of the group that won $40 million.

The Crown corporation says that the jackpot was won by a ticket containing 10 shares, and, to date, only five people have come forward.

"This means there are still five newly minted multimillionaires out there!" Loto-Quebec said. "The holders of the winning shares will be able to claim their prize before Christmas if they act quickly."

The winning ticket holders have a group-play ticket and purchased them in Montreal.

#LottoMax Un billet gagnant d’une valeur de 40 M$ a été vendu au Québec pour le tirage d’hier. On invite tous les Québécois qui ont participé au tirage à vérifier leurs billets! pic.twitter.com/AkSfwXzvfw

— LotoQuebec (@LotoQuebec) December 17, 2022

The winning numbers are: 06 - 22 - 25 - 42 - 43 - 45 - 48

Ticket holders can check their numbers at Loto-Quebec's website or on the corporation's app.

Winners are asked to call the customer service team at 1-866-611-5686. 

