Loto-Quebec outage causing delays with lottery claims, results

The Loto-Quebec headquarters are seen in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebecers hoping to win big this week with a lottery win will have to wait a little longer after Loto-Quebec said it was experiencing "technical problems" with its computer systems. 

A notice on the Loto-Quebec website on Wednesday tells visitors that "Lottery product sales, prize claims and draw results are not available. We are currently working to solve the situation as quickly as possible."

"Please keep your tickets," the notice added.

Media reports say the computer outage started over the weekend. It's not clear what caused the disruption.

Renaud Dugas, a spokesperson for the Crown corporation, said in a statement to CTV News Wednesday evening that teams are trying to restart sales and validation of the draw lotteries and that it's expected their systems will be functioning again on Thursday.

"We invite our customers to keep their tickets until everything is back to normal and all winning tickets will be honoured."

The technical difficulties came on the same day employees returned to work after Loto-Quebec reached an agreement in principle with the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec, which put an end to an unlimited strike that started last Friday.

